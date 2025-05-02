Kyiv resident faces 8 years for fake school bombing: details of the incident

Law enforcement officers in the capital detained a man and informed him of suspicion of faking the mining of an educational institution. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

Recently, the police received an anonymous message about the mining of a school. At the other end of the line, the man quickly said the danger, but did not name either the number of the institution or the location, after which he turned off the phone.

Despite the fact that this message did not contain specifics, law enforcement officers registered the application and began an investigation.

During operational and investigative measures, police officers found that the call was made by a 41-year-old resident of Kyiv. He was detained, and during the conversation, the man could not adequately explain his actions.

After collecting the evidence base, the investigators informed the figure of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (knowingly false report of preparation for an explosion). The sanction of the article provides for up to 8 years of imprisonment.

