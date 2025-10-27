Kyiv rescuers found homes for three kittens rescued from the site of a Russian strike

Kyiv rescuers found families for three kittens found at the site of a fire caused by a Russian attack. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that now two cats and a female cat will have families. Rescuers thanked those who contributed to saving their lives.

"We are sincerely happy for the fluffy ones and with this example we encourage everyone to always help those who are in trouble and need support," the State Emergency Service said in a post.

Recall

On October 26, as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, 32 people were injured, seven of whom were hospitalized, including two children. Three residents of the capital died.