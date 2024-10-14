Kyiv reports “mining” of 217 schools: checks are underway
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv police received a report of a possible bomb threat at school #217. An investigation is underway, and reports of mines at other facilities in Kyiv and Sumy have also been received.
There was a report of a "bomb threat" at school #217 in Kyiv. The relevant services are checking it out. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the Kyiv police.
When asked whether Kyiv's 217th school was being checked because of information about bomb threats, the police replied: "Such information has been received, the relevant services are checking."
Addendum
The media reported that Kyiv and Sumy had received reports of bomb threats in buildings. In the capital, a number of schools were reported to be mined, and in Sumy, a court, education department, service center, and treasury building.