Kyiv region suffers an enemy drone attack: a house and 10 cars are damaged

On the first day of the year, Russian UAVs attacked Kyiv region, and air defense forces shot down enemy targets. A private house and 10 cars were damaged, with no casualties, the acting head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, said, UNN writes.

Details

"The first day of the new year. Another UAV attack on the Kyiv region. The alert lasted all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. Some enemy targets were shot down. There were no casualties among the population. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure. In one of the settlements, the windows of a private house were damaged and the walls were cut. Also, 10 cars were damaged," Kalashnyk reported .

According to him, operational groups continue to work on fixing the consequences of the enemy attack.

Recall

In Kyiv, one person was killed and seven injured, including two pregnant women, as a result of attacks by Russian UAVs. A residential building, an administrative building, a school and 12 cars were damaged.