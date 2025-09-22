$41.250.00
Kyiv region plans to stop traffic on central streets for the nationwide minute of silence - RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration plans to stop traffic on the central streets of settlements in the Kyiv region every day at 9:00 AM for a minute of silence. This decision is part of forming a new etiquette of interaction with Ukrainian defenders.

Kyiv region plans to stop traffic on central streets for the nationwide minute of silence - RMA

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration plans to adopt a decision according to which, every day at 9:00 AM, traffic will be stopped on the central streets of settlements in the Kyiv region for the duration of the nationwide minute of silence. This was announced by the head of the Kyiv RMA, Mykola Kalashnyk, on Monday on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"Starting this week, every day at 9:00 AM, traffic will be stopped on the central streets of settlements in the Kyiv region. One minute. Sixty seconds of silence. But in this silence – louder than any words – sounds boundless gratitude to those who laid down their lives for the independence of Ukraine," Kalashnyk wrote.

He added that this is part of forming a new ethic of interaction with Ukrainian defenders.

Recall

In Kyiv, by the end of the week, Khreshchatyk Street will begin to be closed at 09:00 for the duration of the nationwide minute of silence. A corresponding order is being prepared.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

