Kyiv prepares for temporary traffic restrictions on October 6 due to foreign delegations

On Monday, October 6, due to security measures involving foreign delegations, temporary traffic restrictions will be in effect in Kyiv. This was announced by the State Protection Department of Ukraine (UDO), UNN reports.

Details

They clarified that temporary traffic restrictions will be introduced in the central part of the city.

Please take this information into account when moving around - the message says.

The UDO added that the heads of foreign states, governments, parliaments, and international organizations who are in Ukraine on official or working visits are provided with security by the State Protection Department.

Recall

In Kyiv, every day at 9:00 a.m. on Khreshchatyk, traffic is stopped for a minute to honor the memory of fallen defenders and civilians from Russian aggression. The restriction applies from European Square to Shevchenko Boulevard, except for special transport and in case of an air raid alert.

