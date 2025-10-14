Kyiv plunged into darkness: "apocalyptic" footage of the capital's streets is circulating on social media

Three districts of the capital were left without electricity at once. In photos and videos shared by network users, night Kyiv plunged into darkness. The same situation was observed in the subway, writes UNN.

Social media users report that power has gone out in many districts of the capital. In particular, in the very center, on Lybidska, the light has disappeared and is only reflected from car headlights.

Three districts of Kyiv without electricity: Kyiv City State Administration announced a problem at one of the energy facilities

As reported by the press service of the subway, the voltage briefly dropped at some stations of the Kyiv Metro due to power supply interruptions. The system switched to backup power, and all stations are currently operating in normal mode.

Outages in Kyiv: DTEK reports accident on high-voltage lines