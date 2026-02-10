Kyiv Metro plans to purchase almost 4.5 thousand folding chairs for stations that operate as shelters

$43.030.02

01:08 PM • 4302 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 10322 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities

12:43 PM • 9108 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts

12:23 PM • 13624 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14808 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25762 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34539 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30627 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27859 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23294 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 12379 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16867 views
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 6708 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 16695 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 10423 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 2848 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?

12:23 PM • 13624 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 10553 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 33984 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 42067 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Oksana Markarova
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Omelyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17352 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 19037 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19117 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45295 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47230 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Starlink
Heating

Kyiv Metro plans to purchase almost 4.5 thousand folding chairs for stations that operate as shelters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Kyiv Metro Utility Enterprise plans to purchase 4,460 folding chairs for underground stations. This is necessary for the comfort of thousands of people who use the metro as a shelter during air raids.

Kyiv Metro plans to purchase almost 4.5 thousand folding chairs for stations that operate as shelters

KP "Kyiv Metro" plans to purchase 4,460 folding chairs for underground stations that operate 24/7 as shelters, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Council.

Details

According to the utility company, additional seating is necessary during air raid alerts in the capital, when thousands of people – parents with children, elderly people – are simultaneously present at the stations. At the same time, the number of additional seats is determined taking into account safety and clear evacuation routes.

In 2023, the International Organization for Migration transferred more than 10,000 folding chairs to "Kyiv Metro". The necessary quantity was distributed among 46 underground stations, taking into account the number of people using the space as a shelter. Subsequently, stations were re-equipped upon request. Due to active use (breakdown), as well as the non-return of some chairs, the remaining stock is currently only about 2,400 units.

In addition, the Kyiv City Council urged passengers to treat shared property with care. Every preserved chair means comfort for one more person during an air raid alert.

Recall

46 underground stations of the capital's metro operate as shelters 24/7. During massive attacks, thousands of people are at the stations. Given that most air raid alerts currently occur at night, we also ask you to bring warm clothes – it is cool at the stations.

In Kyiv, rescuers evacuated almost 500 passengers from tunnels during a subway stop31.01.26, 17:08 • 6056 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in UkraineKyiv
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Metro
charity
International Organization for Migration
Kyiv