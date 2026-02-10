Kyiv Metro plans to purchase almost 4.5 thousand folding chairs for stations that operate as shelters

KP "Kyiv Metro" plans to purchase 4,460 folding chairs for underground stations that operate 24/7 as shelters, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Council.

Details

According to the utility company, additional seating is necessary during air raid alerts in the capital, when thousands of people – parents with children, elderly people – are simultaneously present at the stations. At the same time, the number of additional seats is determined taking into account safety and clear evacuation routes.

In 2023, the International Organization for Migration transferred more than 10,000 folding chairs to "Kyiv Metro". The necessary quantity was distributed among 46 underground stations, taking into account the number of people using the space as a shelter. Subsequently, stations were re-equipped upon request. Due to active use (breakdown), as well as the non-return of some chairs, the remaining stock is currently only about 2,400 units.

In addition, the Kyiv City Council urged passengers to treat shared property with care. Every preserved chair means comfort for one more person during an air raid alert.

Recall

46 underground stations of the capital's metro operate as shelters 24/7. During massive attacks, thousands of people are at the stations. Given that most air raid alerts currently occur at night, we also ask you to bring warm clothes – it is cool at the stations.

In Kyiv, rescuers evacuated almost 500 passengers from tunnels during a subway stop