Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Kyiv may change transport operation during air alert: what is known

Kyiv may change transport operation during air alert: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

The head of the KCMA, Timur Tkachenko, announced that the algorithm for the operation of ground transportation during alarms would be considered. The meeting will also discuss the cleaning of damaged cars and foreign business trips of officials.

Kyiv's Defense Council plans to consider the functioning of ground public transport during air alert, said KCMA head Timur Tkachenko on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Tkachenko indicated that at the next meeting of the Defense Council he would submit the issue of developing an algorithm for the functioning of ground public transport during air alert to the Council for consideration.

They also plan to discuss the removal of vehicles damaged by shelling from the streets of the city. They will also touch upon the issue of business trips abroad for all representatives of local self-government bodies of the Kyiv territorial community and KCMA employees with the approval of the Defense Council. 

Recall 

Starting August 1, 2022 in Kyiv, ground public transportation stops during an air raid. Passengers must leave the cabin and go to a shelter.

The Kyiv City Council rejected a petition to allow traffic from the left to the right bank during alarms. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyKyiv
