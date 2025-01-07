Kyiv may change transport operation during air alert: what is known

Kyiv's Defense Council plans to consider the functioning of ground public transport during air alert, said KCMA head Timur Tkachenko on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

Tkachenko indicated that at the next meeting of the Defense Council he would submit the issue of developing an algorithm for the functioning of ground public transport during air alert to the Council for consideration.

They also plan to discuss the removal of vehicles damaged by shelling from the streets of the city. They will also touch upon the issue of business trips abroad for all representatives of local self-government bodies of the Kyiv territorial community and KCMA employees with the approval of the Defense Council.

Recall

Starting August 1, 2022 in Kyiv, ground public transportation stops during an air raid. Passengers must leave the cabin and go to a shelter.

The Kyiv City Council rejected a petition to allow traffic from the left to the right bank during alarms.