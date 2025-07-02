Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko

In the capital of Ukraine, a taxi driver who assaulted an Honored Artist of Ukraine has been detained. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Details

Kyiv law enforcement officers have detained a taxi driver who yesterday assaulted Honored Artist of Ukraine Tonya Matviyenko.

As stated in the report, the incident occurred on the evening of June 30, at approximately 3:00 PM, in Kyiv's Pechersk district. According to the woman, the taxi driver whose services she was using provoked a conflict. The suspect also struck her and then left the scene.

Police identified the taxi driver and detained him.

The perpetrator turned out to be a 63-year-old local resident.

The Pechersk police department is investigating a criminal case initiated under part 1 of article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — battery and torture.

Recall

Singer Tonya Matviyenko states that a Bolt taxi driver assaulted her on June 30, hitting her in the head and shoulder.