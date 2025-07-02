Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko
A 63-year-old taxi driver was detained in Kyiv, who punched Honored Artist of Ukraine Tonya Matvienko on June 30. The incident occurred around 3:00 PM in Pechersk, the offender faces liability for battery.
In the capital of Ukraine, a taxi driver who assaulted an Honored Artist of Ukraine has been detained. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police.
Kyiv law enforcement officers have detained a taxi driver who yesterday assaulted Honored Artist of Ukraine Tonya Matviyenko.
As stated in the report, the incident occurred on the evening of June 30, at approximately 3:00 PM, in Kyiv's Pechersk district. According to the woman, the taxi driver whose services she was using provoked a conflict. The suspect also struck her and then left the scene.
Police identified the taxi driver and detained him.
The perpetrator turned out to be a 63-year-old local resident.
The Pechersk police department is investigating a criminal case initiated under part 1 of article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — battery and torture.
Singer Tonya Matviyenko states that a Bolt taxi driver assaulted her on June 30, hitting her in the head and shoulder.