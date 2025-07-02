$41.820.04
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
07:10 AM
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
06:39 AM
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
06:24 AM
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
05:19 AM
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
July 1, 03:40 PM
"The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer": weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Exclusive
July 1, 01:57 PM
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
July 1, 12:51 PM
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
July 1, 11:25 AM
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
July 1, 10:00 AM
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Exclusives
Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

A 63-year-old taxi driver was detained in Kyiv, who punched Honored Artist of Ukraine Tonya Matvienko on June 30. The incident occurred around 3:00 PM in Pechersk, the offender faces liability for battery.

Kyiv law enforcement detained a man who punched singer Tonya Matvienko

In the capital of Ukraine, a taxi driver who assaulted an Honored Artist of Ukraine has been detained. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv Police.

Details

Kyiv law enforcement officers have detained a taxi driver who yesterday assaulted Honored Artist of Ukraine Tonya Matviyenko.

As stated in the report, the incident occurred on the evening of June 30, at approximately 3:00 PM, in Kyiv's Pechersk district. According to the woman, the taxi driver whose services she was using provoked a conflict. The suspect also struck her and then left the scene.

Police identified the taxi driver and detained him.

The perpetrator turned out to be a 63-year-old local resident.

The Pechersk police department is investigating a criminal case initiated under part 1 of article 126 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — battery and torture.

Recall

Singer Tonya Matviyenko states that a Bolt taxi driver assaulted her on June 30, hitting her in the head and shoulder.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

