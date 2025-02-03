Kyiv is preparing new solutions for abandoned cars and transport operation during alarms

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 33833 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 70760 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103371 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106681 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124901 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102579 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130563 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103597 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113332 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116932 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103817 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 96468 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113411 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

09:52 AM • 29804 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107874 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 33833 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124902 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130563 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163306 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153336 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 4198 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 10906 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107874 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113411 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138825 views
Kyiv is preparing new solutions for abandoned cars and transport operation during alarms

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36926 views

Kyiv authorities are planning to hold a meeting of the Defense Council to address the city's security issues. The main issues include cleaning up abandoned cars, protecting infrastructure, and transport operations during air raids.

The Kyiv authorities are preparing a meeting of the City Defense Council to make security decisions, in particular on clearing the capital of abandoned cars, protecting infrastructure and transport during alarms. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko in Telegram, according to UNN

Among the public issues is the approval of a clear and understandable algorithm for cleaning the capital from cars damaged by Russian shelling and abandoned by their owners in neighborhoods and yards 

- Tkachenko said.

He emphasized that the urban space is gradually being put in order, and emergency services should have unimpeded access to buildings, as this is an important aspect of security.

According to him, solutions are also planned to protect critical infrastructure, as the Russian threat has not disappeared and the enemy's tactics are becoming more complex, so we need to respond accordingly.

In addition, the capital is working on solving the problem of transportation collapse during air raids. Tkachenko noted that security aspects should be worked out as carefully as possible, and the next meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council should be held with concrete results.

Previously

The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers saidthat stopping transport during an alarm creates a dangerous crowd. Thousands of passengers gather at transport hubs, which increases the risks. 

Later, Tkachenko advocated for reconsidering the decision to stop public transportation during the alarms in Kyiv. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarKyiv
kyivKyiv

