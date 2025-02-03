Kyiv is preparing new solutions for abandoned cars and transport operation during alarms

The Kyiv authorities are preparing a meeting of the City Defense Council to make security decisions, in particular on clearing the capital of abandoned cars, protecting infrastructure and transport during alarms. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko in Telegram, according to UNN.

Among the public issues is the approval of a clear and understandable algorithm for cleaning the capital from cars damaged by Russian shelling and abandoned by their owners in neighborhoods and yards - Tkachenko said.

He emphasized that the urban space is gradually being put in order, and emergency services should have unimpeded access to buildings, as this is an important aspect of security.

According to him, solutions are also planned to protect critical infrastructure, as the Russian threat has not disappeared and the enemy's tactics are becoming more complex, so we need to respond accordingly.

In addition, the capital is working on solving the problem of transportation collapse during air raids. Tkachenko noted that security aspects should be worked out as carefully as possible, and the next meeting of the Kyiv Defense Council should be held with concrete results.

Previously

The head of the Association of Kyiv Carriers saidthat stopping transport during an alarm creates a dangerous crowd. Thousands of passengers gather at transport hubs, which increases the risks.

Later, Tkachenko advocated for reconsidering the decision to stop public transportation during the alarms in Kyiv.