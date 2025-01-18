Kyiv hospital official extorted $5,000 from a soldier for confirming his disability

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 102670 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 103006 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 111001 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135653 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104590 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 138267 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103859 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113505 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117034 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123045 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 81630 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118201 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 55566 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59554 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 102670 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135653 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 138267 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 169348 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158942 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 38518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 59530 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 118197 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 123041 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141261 views
Kyiv hospital official extorted $5,000 from a soldier for confirming his disability

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40460 views

In Kyiv, a deputy director of a hospital was detained for demanding $5000 from a military man for confirming his disability. During the search, $50,000 and official documents were seized from her.

In Kyiv, a hospital official was detained for using her official position to demand $5,000 from a defender who had received 28 injuries at the front and had already been recognized as a second category disabled person.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Policein Kyiv, UNN reports.

Details  [1

Despite the update of the rules for medical examinations to assess the incapacity for work, there are still medical workers who continue to work under “old” and corrupt schemes, shamelessly enriching themselves even on the backs of military personnel. This time, the deputy director of the temporary disability examination of one of the capital's medical institutions came to the attention of the operatives of the Internal Security Department of the National Police and Kyiv police

- , law enforcement officials said.

It is reported that the serviceman applied to a medical institution to confirm his disability group.

However, instead of following the legal procedure, the official demanded money for processing and sending documents for evaluation by an expert team of doctors.

She assured the man that there were no grounds to refer him for an assessment, so she promised to prepare a package of documents and arrange for a health status confirmation for $5,000.

Image

SBI operatives and police officers of the Holosiivskyi Police Department detained the offender immediately after she handed over a bribe of UAH 210 thousand.  As a result of the searches of the suspect, law enforcement officers seized about $50,000, official documents, stamps and medical certificates with seals.

Police investigators served her with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The official faces up to 10 years in prison

- , the statement said.

Currently, the woman's involvement in other illegal schemes is being established, and the persons allegedly involved in the criminal scheme are being identified. 

Recall 

An official of Ukrzaliznytsiawho collected information on military transportation for the FSB was detained in Poltava region . The woman passed the data through her husband, a militant, and faces life imprisonment. 

Alina Volianska

HealthCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
kyivKyiv

