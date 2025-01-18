Kyiv hospital official extorted $5,000 from a soldier for confirming his disability

In Kyiv, a hospital official was detained for using her official position to demand $5,000 from a defender who had received 28 injuries at the front and had already been recognized as a second category disabled person.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Policein Kyiv, UNN reports.

Despite the update of the rules for medical examinations to assess the incapacity for work, there are still medical workers who continue to work under “old” and corrupt schemes, shamelessly enriching themselves even on the backs of military personnel. This time, the deputy director of the temporary disability examination of one of the capital's medical institutions came to the attention of the operatives of the Internal Security Department of the National Police and Kyiv police - , law enforcement officials said.

It is reported that the serviceman applied to a medical institution to confirm his disability group.

However, instead of following the legal procedure, the official demanded money for processing and sending documents for evaluation by an expert team of doctors.

She assured the man that there were no grounds to refer him for an assessment, so she promised to prepare a package of documents and arrange for a health status confirmation for $5,000.

SBI operatives and police officers of the Holosiivskyi Police Department detained the offender immediately after she handed over a bribe of UAH 210 thousand. As a result of the searches of the suspect, law enforcement officers seized about $50,000, official documents, stamps and medical certificates with seals.

Police investigators served her with a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 368 (Acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The official faces up to 10 years in prison - , the statement said.

Currently, the woman's involvement in other illegal schemes is being established, and the persons allegedly involved in the criminal scheme are being identified.

