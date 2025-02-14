Kyiv expects Trump to help Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Zelenskyy hopes for Donald Trump's help; he believes that the US leader will be able to influence Putin to end the war.
Ukraine expects US President Donald Trump to help the Ukrainian side. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.
I hope and we expect that indeed President Trump will help us and I really count on him because he is the president of the United States. The United States is the largest supplier during the war compared to other countries... He is a strong man. If he takes our side and is not in the middle, I think he will put pressure on Putin to end the war. He can do it,
Addendum
Zelenskiy saidthat peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States would be difficult because the U.S. wants to come out on top.