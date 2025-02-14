Kyiv expects Trump to help Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects US President Donald Trump to help the Ukrainian side. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

I hope and we expect that indeed President Trump will help us and I really count on him because he is the president of the United States. The United States is the largest supplier during the war compared to other countries... He is a strong man. If he takes our side and is not in the middle, I think he will put pressure on Putin to end the war. He can do it, - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskiy saidthat peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States would be difficult because the U.S. wants to come out on top.

