Kyiv calls on the U.S. to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself if it is not invited to NATO

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

Kyiv calls on the U.S. to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself if it is not invited to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

Zelenskyy calls on the United States to provide Ukraine with everything it needs for self-defense, including Patriot fighter jets, F-16s, and weapons, if Ukraine is not already invited to join NATO.

Kyiv calls on the U.S. to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to defend itself if it is not invited to NATO

The White House is not ready to invite Ukraine to join NATO. Therefore, Kyiv is calling on the United States to provide  Ukraine with everything for protection and specifics. This was stated  in an interview  by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Trudy Rubin, a columnist for The Philadelphia Inquirer, an UNN correspondent reports. 

I am emphasizing what some of our partners in the United States and Europe are afraid of - Ukraine's membership in NATO. The security alliance with NATO is not only for Ukraine. To be honest, it is security for Russia as well.  We understand that the White House is not ready to give us an invitation. They say it openly, President Biden says it, and Trump says that if it were not for NATO, the war might not have started. We hear both opinions of the two parties, and this suggests that no one sees Ukraine in NATO today

- Zelensky said. 

Zelenskyy called on the United States to provide  Ukraine with everything to protect it, if Kyiv is not currently invited to join the Alliance.

So if there is no invitation to NATO for us today, we ask for specifics. If America is afraid to irritate Putin, and that is why we are not invited, then we ask our strategic partners, the United States, to give us as much as possible to protect us. We are asking for Patriot, we are asking for enough F-16s, we are asking for the ability to use weapons to defend ourselves. If NATO is not yet ready to protect us and take us into its alliance, then we ask to give us everything to be able to protect ourselves

- Zelensky said. 

Addendum

Bloomberg reported that some NATO allies are not agreeing to make specific multi-year commitments to military aid spending for Ukraine, which are aimed at giving Kyiv more predictability in the long term.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
