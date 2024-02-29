Kyiv bans jeep and ATV competitions and races in protected areas

In Kyiv, a ban on competitions, races, rallies, trophy raids using jeeps and ATVs is being introduced within the territories of the nature reserve fund, the Kyiv City Council reported on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

"Competitions, races, rallies, trophy raids using jeeps and ATVs will be prohibited within the facilities and territories of the nature reserve fund. This decision was made today, February 29, at the plenary session of the Kyiv City Council by 69 deputies," the statement reads.

As noted by Kyiv City Council member Ksenia Semenova, the regulation of competitions and other events using jeeps and ATVs in protected areas is related to the preservation of the natural environment and biodiversity of this natural area.

"As a result of competitions, races, rallies, trophy raids using jeeps and ATVs within the nature reserve fund, these objects and territories irrevocably lose their ecological value. Therefore, the Kyiv City Council is introducing a ban on this in order to prevent negative impacts on the ecosystem and preserve unique natural conditions and species. The use of jeeps and ATVs leads to the destruction and damage of objects and territories of the nature reserve fund within the city. In order to avoid these consequences, we need to realize the environmental rights of citizens by strengthening control over the protection and preservation of objects and territories," emphasized Ksenia Semenova.

The MP added that it is necessary to take care of the environment first and foremost, and protect our nature from destruction.

