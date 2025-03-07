Kyiv and Washington had a wonderful opportunity to unite their economies: Waltz on the mineral resources agreement
U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz announced a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia. The discussion is planned to cover the agreement on mineral extraction and a ceasefire.
U.S. President's National Security Advisor Mike Waltz stated that Kyiv and Washington had a wonderful opportunity to unite their economies through a mineral extraction agreement, but unfortunately, things did not go as planned. However, according to him, next week it may be possible to steer the negotiations back on track, reports UNN.
Hostilities must cease. Both sides need to sit down at the negotiating table. We had good interaction. Both leaders said that only President Trump can make this happen. We had initial engagement with the Russians. The Ukrainians had a wonderful opportunity to unite our economies through a mineral extraction agreement. Unfortunately, things did not go as well, but we believe that everything will return to normal. Secretary of State Rubio, I, and the Ukrainian delegation will meet in Saudi Arabia next week to steer these negotiations back on track, achieve a ceasefire, and restore peace
Next Tuesday, March 11, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff, and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will head to Saudi Arabia for negotiations with Ukraine.
U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Vitkoff outlined the agenda for the upcoming U.S.-Ukraine negotiations in Saudi Arabia.