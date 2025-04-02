Kyiv and Moscow use the same tactics in negotiations with the US - WSJ
Kyiv and Moscow use similar tactics, trying to maintain Trump's favor without accepting the final terms. Experts warn of the risk of a deadlock in negotiations.
Ukraine and Russia adopted similar tactics during negotiations with the administration of US President Donald Trump to end hostilities. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.
According to the publication, the diplomatic efforts of both sides are aimed at maintaining Trump's sympathies on their side, while not agreeing to Washington's final demands.
Thus, Kyiv aims to improve the terms of the economic agreement proposed by the US, and Moscow wants to improve its position on the battlefield at the expense of Ukrainian territories.
At the same time, experts warn about the difficulties in the negotiation process - it is likely that it may reach a dead end, and both parties may not achieve the desired results for themselves.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the Russians oppose the proposals of the United States on a ceasefire in Ukraine.