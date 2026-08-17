Kushner meets Netanyahu after talks with Hamas

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to advance the Trump administration’s stalled peace plan for Gaza, a day after meeting with Hamas, UNN writes, citing CNN.

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Netanyahu publicly rejected the latest 15-point plan, which U.S. President Donald Trump called a major breakthrough at the end of last month, casting doubt on the deal’s future.

On Sunday, Kushner held a rare meeting with Hamas’s new leader, Khalil al-Hayya, in El Alamein, Egypt. Nikolay Mladenov, director of the U.S.-backed Board of Peace, also took part.

An official familiar with the matter said the meeting’s aim was to turn the ceasefire plan into "concrete, verifiable steps," including Hamas’s disarmament, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the start of reconstruction.

Hamas agreed to the disarmament plan, but warned that this could happen only if Israel fulfills its obligations, including ending the nearly daily strikes on Gaza and beginning to withdraw its forces from the enclave.

In a joint statement on Sunday, a group of Arab and Muslim countries, including mediators Egypt and Qatar, condemned Israel for rejecting the plan.

"This rejection confirms that Israel now bears responsibility for obstructing efforts to establish peace in Gaza and in the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory," the governments said.

Kushner met with Hamas leader over Gaza roadmap; next meeting is with Netanyahu