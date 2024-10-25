Kurdish militants claim responsibility for attack on Turkish space agency
The People's Defense Forces claimed responsibility for the attack on the Tusas headquarters, which resulted in 5 deaths and 22 injuries. Turkey responded by striking 32 Kurdish targets in Iraq and Syria.
The People's Protection Units (PYD), the military wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), claimed responsibility for last Wednesday's armed attack on the headquarters of the Turkish aerospace company Tusas. The attack left 5 people dead and 22 wounded.
A banned Kurdish militant group on Friday claimed responsibility for an attack on the headquarters of a key defense company in Ankara
“The sacrifice carried out against the TAI (Turkish Aerospace Industries) complex in Ankara on Wednesday 23 was carried out by a team from the 'immortals battalion,'” the PKK said, referring to the Turkish Aerospace Industries facility.
The attack, carried out by a man and a woman, left five people dead and 22 injured. The perpetrators of the attack were also killed.
The HPG explained that “this action has nothing to do with the political agenda that has been discussed in Turkey over the past month,” referring to reports that the PKK had expressed its readiness to the Ankara government to begin the process of resolving the Kurdish issue through negotiations.
The PKK emphasized that the purpose of the attack was to send “warnings and messages against the Turkish government's genocidal practices, massacres and isolationist practices.
UNN reported that the attack took place near the headquarters of an aerospace company in Turkey. A powerful explosion occurred near the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries near Ankara. The Turkish Interior Minister called it a terrorist attack.
The Turkish Air Force attacked Kurdistan Workers' Party targets in Iraq and Syria after the terrorist attack in Ankara. 32 terrorist targets were destroyed, and the operation continues.
