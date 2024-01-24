Kupiansk direction: enemy intensifies shelling of localities - RMA

The Kupyansk sector remains the hottest, the enemy has intensified shelling of localities, striking at residential buildings, said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

According to him, 78 people were evacuated here in a week, including 12 children.

"Every day we conduct active explanatory work with the local population of Kupyansk district on the need to leave the dangerous areas - life and health are more important than property!" - he said.

