Kuleba: Frozen Russian assets can cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs

Frozen Russian assets are enough to cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with El Pais published on January 8, UNN reports.

Details

Kuleba has no doubt that Ukraine will receive funds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for recovery. "This will happen 100%," he said.

"The question is to what extent, because there are three elements: the frozen assets themselves, the profit from the assets, and taxes on this profit. But it will happen, because it is logical that Russia has to pay," Kuleba said.

The frozen assets are "enough to start rebuilding Ukraine," the Foreign Minister said.

We estimate that the total amount of frozen assets is equivalent to more than 80% of our recovery needs. We can rebuild schools, hospitals and infrastructure at the expense of the country that destroyed them - Kuleba said.

