What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kuleba: Frozen Russian assets can cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs

Kuleba: Frozen Russian assets can cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27196 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister says frozen Russian assets could cover more than 80% of Ukraine's reconstruction costs

Frozen Russian assets are enough to cover more than 80% of Ukraine's recovery needs. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba in an interview with El Pais published on January 8, UNN reports.

Details

Kuleba has no doubt that Ukraine will receive funds from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation for recovery. "This will happen 100%," he said.

"The question is to what extent, because there are three elements: the frozen assets themselves, the profit from the assets, and taxes on this profit. But it will happen, because it is logical that Russia has to pay," Kuleba said.

The frozen assets are "enough to start rebuilding Ukraine," the Foreign Minister said.

We estimate that the total amount of frozen assets is equivalent to more than 80% of our recovery needs. We can rebuild schools, hospitals and infrastructure at the expense of the country that destroyed them

- Kuleba said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

