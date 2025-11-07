ukenru
Kudrytskyi was supposed to ensure Ukraine's energy security but failed to do so - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the case of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi is a matter for the judicial system, and he did not ensure Ukraine's energy security. Kudrytskyi was detained for large-scale fraud and is suspected of involvement in a scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million in 2018.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the case of former Ukrenergo head Volodymyr Kudrytskyi is a matter for the judicial system, and he has no personal attitude towards him, adding that Kudrytskyi was supposed to ensure the security of Ukraine's energy sector, but he failed to do so. Zelenskyy made this statement during a meeting with journalists, as reported by UNN.

It's difficult to comment on things someone wrote. Especially since these things are very far from the real situation. This is not a question for me, it's a question for Ukraine's judicial system. I have no personal attitude towards this person. He was the head of a large system, and this system was supposed to ensure the security of our energy sector. He should have done it. And he didn't do it 

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi for large-scale fraud. He is suspected of involvement in a 2018 scheme to embezzle UAH 13.7 million during the reconstruction of substation fences.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent Kudrytskyi to custody for two months.

Later, Kudrytskyi was released from the pre-trial detention center after posting bail.

