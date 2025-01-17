Kryvyi Rih under ballistic attack, explosions heard

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 127352 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 115970 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124014 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125305 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 156361 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108065 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153324 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104151 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113743 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117081 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 106631 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 34031 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 115016 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115016 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 112951 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112951 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 32987 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 32987 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 127359 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 156369 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153328 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182375 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 171821 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 171821 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 112967 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115030 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 137887 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 129961 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 129961 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147575 views
Kryvyi Rih under ballistic attack, explosions heard

Kryvyi Rih under ballistic attack, explosions heard

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33226 views

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih after high-speed targets were detected in the direction of the city. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat, after which several explosions were reported.

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, after reports of high-speed targets heading toward the city, UNN reports.

According to local media reports, the first explosion was heard around 12:15 p.m. in Kryvyi Rih.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks on areas under air alert. Two minutes later, they announced a high-speed target on Kryvyi Rih.

Later, another ballistic missile was reported flying in direction  near Kryvyi Rih. 

After that, there were more explosions in the city.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
kryvyi-rihKryvyi Rih

