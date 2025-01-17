Kryvyi Rih under ballistic attack, explosions heard
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih after high-speed targets were detected in the direction of the city. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a ballistic missile threat, after which several explosions were reported.
Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, after reports of high-speed targets heading toward the city, UNN reports.
According to local media reports, the first explosion was heard around 12:15 p.m. in Kryvyi Rih.
Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks on areas under air alert. Two minutes later, they announced a high-speed target on Kryvyi Rih.
Later, another ballistic missile was reported flying in direction near Kryvyi Rih.
After that, there were more explosions in the city.