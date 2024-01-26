Kryvyi Rih detains suspect who shot at a house with an RPG

Law enforcement officers in Kryvyi Rih detained a suspect who allegedly shot at a house with an RPG, the press service of the Dnipropetrovs'k police reported, according to UNN.

Criminologists together with explosive experts, using the technical means of the forensic laboratory, examined the crime scene and seized fragments of the explosive device, established the probable place of the shot, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that a German shepherd dog, Weiss, followed the trail from the street to a neighboring house, where the suspect left a spent grenade launcher.

Within a few hours, the operatives managed to establish the shooter's location and detained him. The 36-year-old man, previously convicted of serious crimes, was detained.

The offender was served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 4 of Art. 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. On Friday, the court imposed a custodial measure of restraint on him.

Recall

January 25 In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovs'k region, an unidentified person fired from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher at a residential high-rise.