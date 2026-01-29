Kruty Heroes' Day: 5 songs about the unbreakable spirit of Ukrainians

Photo: pixabay

January 29th marks the Day of Remembrance for the Heroes of Kruty in Ukraine – one of the symbolic days that reminds us of the indomitable spirit and courage of Ukrainians in their struggle for independence. UNN offers a selection of five compositions that convey the spirit of resilience and bravery that has always accompanied our people in difficult times.

Kozak System, "People-Titans"

This is a tender yet powerful track about war and the unbreakable spirit of Ukrainians. In the song, the main character shares his feelings, expresses hope, and appeals to God, dreaming of an end to suffering and trials. The composition is imbued with the belief that the wounds inflicted by war are not forever, and that all adversities will remain in the past, and hearts will be filled with peace and strength. This is a musical message about endurance, resilience, and humanity even in the most difficult times.

Alina Pash, "Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors"

A deep and atmospheric track that combines modern music with Ukrainian traditions. The song artistically conveys emotions, memories, and cultural codes of the past that live on in the present. The hero of the composition reflects on the connection between generations, inner strength, and historical memory, seeking answers to complex questions of life and destiny. The song inspires one to feel their own identity and reminds of the importance of preserving the heritage of ancestors even in the modern world.

Illaria, "Strength"

A track that immediately grabs attention with its rhythm, but actually combines more than meets the eye. The artist masterfully blended elements of folklore with a modern pop direction. Without exaggeration, it turned out to be a track about the source of Ukrainian strength. The melody and lyrics sound like a kind of appeal to paganism. The composition conveys a sense of human connection with roots and the power that surrounds them from all sides.

KALUSH, "Stefania"

A composition that combines modern rap with folk motifs and deep emotional content. The song tells about the love, support, and unbreakable strength of a mother who inspires and protects. The lyrics and melody sound like a kind of anthem of resilience and hope, reminding us that the true strength of Ukrainians lies in their connection with relatives, traditions, and their own history. The track impresses with the sincerity of its feelings and is capable of moving even those who have not listened to rap before.

"We were born from a great hour"

An updated version of the historical anthem of the OUN, known today as the "March of the New Army". Although the text has undergone some changes, the main meanings, message, and relevance of what is sung have remained unchanged. A special impression is made by the moment when, instead of the usual instrumental break, the prayer of a Ukrainian nationalist sounds – a moment when the listener can feel a connection with heroic ancestors.

Day of Remembrance for the Heroes of Kruty: history, meaning, and how it is honored in Ukraine