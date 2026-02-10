Kremlin restricts Telegram's operations, promoting state-controlled messenger

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 5972 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 12470 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10991 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 15808 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
February 10, 09:19 AM • 15715 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 26180 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34907 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30714 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27962 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23371 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a day
February 10, 06:01 AM • 17822 views
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarks
February 10, 08:13 AM • 8272 views
Ban on Vladyslav Heraskevych from using a helmet with images of murdered athletes: Ukraine's NOC reaction was swift
February 10, 08:41 AM • 5416 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne region
February 10, 08:49 AM • 17665 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
12:05 PM • 12067 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step Guide
01:55 PM • 4708 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 15808 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot
12:05 PM • 12097 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfalls
February 9, 02:55 PM • 34670 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?
February 9, 12:30 PM • 42700 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Timur Mindich
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Oleh Kiper
Ukraine
Village
United States
Milan
Donetsk Oblast
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortion
February 9, 05:00 PM • 17806 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super Bowl
February 9, 03:48 PM • 19489 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitals
February 9, 03:11 PM • 19549 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"
February 9, 06:52 AM • 45667 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
February 6, 05:59 PM • 47595 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Kremlin restricts Telegram's operations, promoting state-controlled messenger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Russia's internet watchdog is slowing down Telegram's operations due to legal violations. Moscow is trying to force Russians to use the more tightly controlled domestic online service Max.

Kremlin restricts Telegram's operations, promoting state-controlled messenger

Russia's internet watchdog announced on Tuesday that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law, amid Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service. This was reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

Moscow threatens a number of internet platforms with forced slowdowns or outright bans if they do not comply with Russian laws.

These laws require storing Russian users' data within the country, as well as taking measures to prevent the use of platforms for purposes that Moscow calls "criminal and terrorist."

Critics and human rights activists say these restrictions are a transparent attempt by the Kremlin to tighten control and surveillance over internet use in Russia amid a massive crackdown on dissent during the offensive in Ukraine.

- the publication emphasizes.

The Roskomnadzor agency stated in a message quoted by state media that it would "continue the phased introduction of restrictions" on Telegram, which, it said, had not complied with legal requirements.

Telegram is widely used across Russia — both as a messenger and as a social network.

Almost all prominent public figures, including government agencies and the Kremlin, regularly post updates on this platform.

Moscow is trying to move users to a state-backed competitor called Max, which can also process payments and provide access to government services.

Kremlin intensifies digital repression: Roskomnadzor prepares AI internet filtering - intelligence26.01.26, 16:32 • 3800 views

Russia had previously tried to ban Telegram — run by Pavel Durov, a Russian who also holds French and Emirati citizenship — but ultimately failed in its attempts to block access and lifted the ban in 2020.

Russian users reported slow performance and loading delays on Telegram throughout Tuesday even before the official announcement.

Roskomnadzor had previously tried to restrict the operation of other foreign services, including WhatsApp, owned by Meta — Facebook's parent company, as well as Google's YouTube.

Durov has repeatedly clashed with Russian authorities in the past.

British intelligence: Russia strengthens control over information space and communications08.02.26, 12:32 • 19027 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
WhatsApp
Telegram
Pavel Durov
France
Ukraine
YouTube
Facebook
Google