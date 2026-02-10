Kremlin restricts Telegram's operations, promoting state-controlled messenger

Russia's internet watchdog announced on Tuesday that it is slowing down the Telegram messenger due to alleged violations of Russian law, amid Moscow's attempts to force Russians to use a more tightly controlled domestic online service. This was reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

Moscow threatens a number of internet platforms with forced slowdowns or outright bans if they do not comply with Russian laws.

These laws require storing Russian users' data within the country, as well as taking measures to prevent the use of platforms for purposes that Moscow calls "criminal and terrorist."

Critics and human rights activists say these restrictions are a transparent attempt by the Kremlin to tighten control and surveillance over internet use in Russia amid a massive crackdown on dissent during the offensive in Ukraine. - the publication emphasizes.

The Roskomnadzor agency stated in a message quoted by state media that it would "continue the phased introduction of restrictions" on Telegram, which, it said, had not complied with legal requirements.

Telegram is widely used across Russia — both as a messenger and as a social network.

Almost all prominent public figures, including government agencies and the Kremlin, regularly post updates on this platform.

Moscow is trying to move users to a state-backed competitor called Max, which can also process payments and provide access to government services.

Russia had previously tried to ban Telegram — run by Pavel Durov, a Russian who also holds French and Emirati citizenship — but ultimately failed in its attempts to block access and lifted the ban in 2020.

Russian users reported slow performance and loading delays on Telegram throughout Tuesday even before the official announcement.

Roskomnadzor had previously tried to restrict the operation of other foreign services, including WhatsApp, owned by Meta — Facebook's parent company, as well as Google's YouTube.

Durov has repeatedly clashed with Russian authorities in the past.

