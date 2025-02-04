Kremlin reacts to Trump's statement on Ukraine's rare earth metals

The Kremlin has commented on US President Donald Trump's statement about a possible exchange of military aid to Ukraine for rare-earth metals.

To call things by their proper names, it is an offer to buy aid. That is, not to continue to provide it on a grant basis, but precisely to provide it on a commercial basis - said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

He added that "it is certainly better not to provide aid at all and thus contribute to the end of this conflict.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has said that he is willing to conclude an agreement with Ukraine to exchange military aid for rare earth resources. He also noted "significant progress" in a peace settlement, without providing details.