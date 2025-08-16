Kremlin prepared documents for resumption of air travel with USA - Russian representative

Russia has prepared documents for the resumption of air travel with the United States, they are being discussed. This was reported by Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev to Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Russia has prepared documents for the resumption of air travel with the United States, they are being discussed - reported the Russian representative.

Addition

Following the summit, Putin stated that today's agreements with US President Donald Trump will be a starting point for pragmatic and business relations between Russia and America.

Putin said he has excellent contact with Trump and announced some kind of agreement