Kremlin prepared documents for resumption of air travel with USA - Russian representative
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian Federation has prepared documents for the resumption of air travel with the USA, which are currently being discussed. This was the result of agreements between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the USA.
Russia has prepared documents for the resumption of air travel with the United States, they are being discussed. This was reported by Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev to Russian "media", according to UNN.
Details
Russia has prepared documents for the resumption of air travel with the United States, they are being discussed
Addition
Following the summit, Putin stated that today's agreements with US President Donald Trump will be a starting point for pragmatic and business relations between Russia and America.
Putin said he has excellent contact with Trump and announced some kind of agreement8/16/25, 2:09 AM • 1616 views