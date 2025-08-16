Kremlin prepared documents for resumption of air travel with USA - Russian representative

$41.450.06
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
08:15 PM • 12043 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 13282 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 12674 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 16925 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 90320 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 141707 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80952 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 135801 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55514 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Enemy struck the center of Sumy, large-scale fire eruptedAugust 15, 02:48 PM • 8218 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhotoAugust 15, 03:36 PM • 14553 views
Passenger train accident in Zakarpattia: the train departed for the final station SolotvynoAugust 15, 04:28 PM • 9456 views
Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached todayAugust 15, 04:49 PM • 10887 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 13573 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 128917 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 155632 views
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Warner
United States
Alaska
Ukraine
White House
Washington, D.C.
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 4966 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 99914 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 182416 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 129257 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 144497 views
The New York Times
Fox News
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Kremlin prepared documents for resumption of air travel with USA - Russian representative

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

The Russian Federation has prepared documents for the resumption of air travel with the USA, which are currently being discussed. This was the result of agreements between the presidents of the Russian Federation and the USA.

Kremlin prepared documents for resumption of air travel with USA - Russian representative

Russia has prepared documents for the resumption of air travel with the United States, they are being discussed. This was reported by Russian representative Kirill Dmitriev to Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

Russia has prepared documents for the resumption of air travel with the United States, they are being discussed

- reported the Russian representative.

Addition

Following the summit, Putin stated that today's agreements with US President Donald Trump will be a starting point for pragmatic and business relations between Russia and America.

Putin said he has excellent contact with Trump and announced some kind of agreement8/16/25, 2:09 AM • 1616 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States