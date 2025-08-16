Putin said he has excellent contact with Trump and announced some kind of agreement

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said he has excellent contact with Donald Trump and spoke of some agreement that will help build a path to peace in Ukraine. He said this during a press conference, reports UNN.

President Trump and I have excellent direct contact. We spoke frankly, had telephone conversations... As I said, the situation in Ukraine is related to threats to our security, but we have always considered Ukraine a fraternal people. - said Putin.

He stated that in order to resolve the conflict for many years, all sources of this conflict must be removed.

"This is a security imbalance in Europe and in the world in general. I want to hope that the agreement we have reached will help us build a path to peace in Ukraine," Putin said.

Putin also stated that he has expectations from Kyiv and European countries.

"We expect Kyiv and European capitals to constructively accept this and not try to use behind-the-scenes negotiations and undermine this agreement," Putin cynically stated.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump stated that during negotiations with the Russian dictator, "they could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet."