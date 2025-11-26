Kremlin intensifies Russification in temporarily occupied territories: Putin's new strategy involves massive interference in Ukrainian identity – Center for Countering Disinformation

Photo: AP

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warns: Russia is officially cementing the policy of total Russification of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories by adopting a national policy strategy until 2036. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The document, signed by Putin, specifically defines the spread of the so-called "strengthening of Russian identity" precisely in the temporarily occupied territories. The strategy envisages involving over 2.5 million residents of the occupied regions in "all-Russian events" and a sharp increase in the role of the Russian language in the public space. It also states that at least 50% of ethnocultural events should be aimed at promoting Russian culture.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that these measures are designed to displace the Ukrainian language and national identity, integrating the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian information and cultural space. It is noted that the document is part of a systemic policy of destroying Ukrainian identity under the rhetoric of "unity of a multinational people."

Thus, the Center emphasizes, the Kremlin seeks to finally consolidate the occupation and impose its own cultural and political model on Ukrainians in the captured territories.

