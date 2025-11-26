Kremlin intensifies Russification in temporarily occupied territories: Putin's new strategy involves massive interference in Ukrainian identity – Center for Countering Disinformation

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
04:49 PM • 4744 views
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – Ukrenergo
03:50 PM • 10579 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
03:49 PM • 11685 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
03:41 PM • 7578 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
03:07 PM • 9574 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
03:02 PM • 4034 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
02:47 PM • 3704 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
02:38 PM • 2816 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 7594 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 18452 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.5m/s
87%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackoutsNovember 26, 08:27 AM • 20875 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhotoNovember 26, 08:59 AM • 40595 views
Tense situation in Southern Ukraine: the enemy manipulates society, spreading panic – General StaffNovember 26, 10:28 AM • 14600 views
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhotoNovember 26, 12:02 PM • 26297 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 15074 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified them04:04 PM • 6138 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto03:49 PM • 11685 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo02:17 PM • 18452 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhoto01:53 PM • 15328 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto01:23 PM • 21315 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Romania
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 31211 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 65524 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 82572 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 82706 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 89456 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Kremlin intensifies Russification in temporarily occupied territories: Putin's new strategy involves massive interference in Ukrainian identity – Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

Russia officially enshrines the policy of total Russification of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories by adopting the national policy strategy until 2036. The document envisages involving 2.5 million residents in "all-Russian events" and increasing the role of the Russian language.

Kremlin intensifies Russification in temporarily occupied territories: Putin's new strategy involves massive interference in Ukrainian identity – Center for Countering Disinformation
Photo: AP

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine warns: Russia is officially cementing the policy of total Russification of Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories by adopting a national policy strategy until 2036. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The document, signed by Putin, specifically defines the spread of the so-called "strengthening of Russian identity" precisely in the temporarily occupied territories. The strategy envisages involving over 2.5 million residents of the occupied regions in "all-Russian events" and a sharp increase in the role of the Russian language in the public space. It also states that at least 50% of ethnocultural events should be aimed at promoting Russian culture.

Russia does not plan to end the war, continuing terror and aggression - NSDC CCD26.11.25, 13:42 • 2224 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that these measures are designed to displace the Ukrainian language and national identity, integrating the temporarily occupied territories into the Russian information and cultural space. It is noted that the document is part of a systemic policy of destroying Ukrainian identity under the rhetoric of "unity of a multinational people."

Thus, the Center emphasizes, the Kremlin seeks to finally consolidate the occupation and impose its own cultural and political model on Ukrainians in the captured territories.

"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPD26.11.25, 05:33 • 27335 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Ukraine