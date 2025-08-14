Kremlin blocks WhatsApp in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, citing "technical failures" - CNS

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and in Russia, users are massively complaining about problems with the WhatsApp messenger – access is unstable or completely absent. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), informs UNN.

It is noted that Kremlin officials traditionally deny the blocking.

Putin's appointee for information policy, Anton Tkachev, stated that these are "ordinary glitches" and "no one blocked the messenger." At the same time, earlier there were proposals to restrict WhatsApp's operation allegedly due to "losses of mobile operators" from internet calls - the message says.

The CNR indicates that such actions once again prove that the occupiers are afraid of free communication and seek to subordinate information exchange to their propaganda goals.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russians are forcing residents to install the Max messenger. The application collects user data and transmits it to Russian special services.

