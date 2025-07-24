The Russian authorities have begun implementing the so-called "national messenger" MAX. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

In particular, in St. Petersburg, city services will be transferred to the "national messenger". This is the first region that is attracting people to MAX in this way.

Thus, Governor Alexander Beglov stated that St. Petersburg will be the first region to use the MAX messenger for the work of city services. In the messenger, which is actively promoted by the Russian authorities today, accounts for "St. Petersburg 112 Service" and "St. Petersburg Information and Reference Service "122" appeared, with which residents will be able to communicate by text or by calling there.

This is convenient for residents and will significantly speed up the processing time of appeals and the transfer of calls to emergency operational services - Beglov said.

Earlier, Russian state media, Telegram channels, and celebrities cooperating with the Kremlin began to urge Russians to switch to MAX.

According to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Russian dictator Putin instructed the government to develop measures by September 1, 2025, to restrict the use of foreign software in the Russian Federation, including messengers developed in "unfriendly countries."

