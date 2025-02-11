Kovalenko: Russian Foreign Intelligence Service is involved in planning “cable” sabotage against Western countries
The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center said that the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service was involved in planning sabotage against the cable infrastructure of Western countries. According to Kovalenko, the operation led by Naryshkin completely failed.
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is involved in planning “cable” sabotage against Western countries using boats, in particular the tanker fleet, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security Councilof Ukraine, UNN reports.
The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, headed by Naryshkin, is involved in planning “cable” sabotage against Western countries operating boats, in particular the tanker fleet. The main goal is to test the reaction of NATO countries, as well as to analyze the activities of Western structures
According to Kovalenko, Naryshkin completely failed in this task, and information traces point to Russian interference.
Naryshkin has previously stated that Russia has allegedly already “approached the goal” in the so-called special operationand the Ukrainian armed forces are “on the verge of collapse.