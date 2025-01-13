Korniyenko: We are working to get the draft law on openness of the Verkhovna Rada committees on the agenda

Work is underway to ensure that the draft law on the openness of parliamentary committee meetings is included in the agenda of the Verkhovna Rada.

The draft law provides for the preservation of meeting records. This was announced by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Kornienko during the presentation of the research results: “Rada-9. Results”, reports UNN.

Now, my colleagues from the Committee on Freedom of Speech and I are working to get the draft law on openness of committees on the agenda. It will allow us to formalize what half of the committees already do - record and keep records (of committee meetings - ed.) It will be possible to track how a particular committee made decisions - Kornienko said.

He noted that, unfortunately, some committees do not always listen to the public's demands for openness.

Although, in my opinion, ZOOM makes it possible to realize this 100% - Kornienko added.

In 2024, a joint statement signed by, among others, the Institute of Mass Information called on the Verkhovna Rada to make parliamentary committee meetings open to journalists and the public and to pass draft law No. 11321 by the end of the year.

In May 2024, journalists were again granted access to the Verkhovna Rada.