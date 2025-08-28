Konotop mayor announced an information blackout and urged to take care of charged devices

The mayor of Konotop announced an information blackout and urged city residents to take care of water supplies and charged devices in advance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

I hope you have stocked up on water and charged your devices - wrote the mayor.

Currently, an information blackout has been declared in Konotop. He urged city residents to prepare for possible emergencies, namely to stock up on water and take care of charged electronic devices.

Recall

Earlier, on July 15, Semenikhin reported about possible serious interruptions in water supply, even hourly supply, after a morning fire. Although the causes of the fire were not named.

Sumy and the region attacked by Russian drones, one dead, nine injured in Russian attacks