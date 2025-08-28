$41.400.03
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 03:38 PM • 27833 views
"We invite a Russian agent to our home": military observer on the scandalous decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8 helicopters
August 27, 12:47 PM • 107512 views
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
August 27, 12:29 PM • 70658 views
In Ukraine, men up to and including 22 years old are allowed to travel abroad - government decree
August 27, 12:09 PM • 42908 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown
August 27, 11:13 AM • 61091 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
August 27, 11:12 AM • 48926 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
August 27, 07:59 AM • 46982 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
August 27, 07:35 AM • 121876 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 125417 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
Konotop mayor announced an information blackout and urged to take care of charged devices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin announced an information blackout and urged city residents to take care of water supplies and charged devices. Earlier, he reported possible water supply interruptions after the fire.

Konotop mayor announced an information blackout and urged to take care of charged devices

The mayor of Konotop announced an information blackout and urged city residents to take care of water supplies and charged devices in advance. This was reported by UNN with reference to Konotop Mayor Artem Semenikhin.

I hope you have stocked up on water and charged your devices

- wrote the mayor.

Currently, an information blackout has been declared in Konotop. He urged city residents to prepare for possible emergencies, namely to stock up on water and take care of charged electronic devices.

Recall

Earlier, on July 15, Semenikhin reported about possible serious interruptions in water supply, even hourly supply, after a morning fire. Although the causes of the fire were not named. 

Sumy and the region attacked by Russian drones, one dead, nine injured in Russian attacks25.08.25, 08:56 • 4668 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Konotop