Klitschko confirmed that the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 28 people.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced that the death toll from the massive Russian missile and drone attack on June 17 has now reached 28 residents of the capital. UNN reports this, citing Klitschko's page on Telegram.

Details

"The number of victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital on June 17 has increased. Currently, the confirmed death toll of Kyiv residents is 28," Klitschko reported.

The mayor added that rescuers are still working at the scene of the tragedy.

"Rescuers are still working at the sites of destruction. Employees of the capital's municipal services are helping to clear the rubble," the mayor reported.

Addendum

The "Kyiv Animal Rescue Group" rescued nine cats trapped in apartments of a destroyed entrance in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. A injured cat was also found and hospitalized on Havelin Street.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga published a video of parents in Kyiv who were waiting for their son's rescue, but learned of his death.