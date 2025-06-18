Klitschko confirmed that the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 28 people.

$41.530.01
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
02:59 PM • 7666 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
02:42 PM • 18948 views
02:42 PM • 18948 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
02:21 PM • 19914 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
01:14 PM • 49430 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
11:40 AM • 40872 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
June 18, 09:18 AM • 58087 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 118275 views
June 18, 08:06 AM • 118275 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66440 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 77015 views
June 18, 03:00 AM • 77015 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104959 views
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104959 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
Publications
Exclusives
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM • 61611 views
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices10:30 AM • 15263 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 50010 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 26186 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 33732 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 13459 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 34825 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
01:14 PM • 49406 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 166757 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 392964 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 100636 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 157342 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 167933 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 226414 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119128 views
Klitschko confirmed that the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 28 people.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 762 views

The number of people killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv on June 17 has risen to 28. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble and have also rescued nine cats from the destroyed entrance.

Klitschko confirmed that the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 28 people.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced that the death toll from the massive Russian missile and drone attack on June 17 has now reached 28 residents of the capital. UNN reports this, citing Klitschko's page on Telegram.

Details

"The number of victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital on June 17 has increased. Currently, the confirmed death toll of Kyiv residents is 28," Klitschko reported.

The mayor added that rescuers are still working at the scene of the tragedy.

"Rescuers are still working at the sites of destruction. Employees of the capital's municipal services are helping to clear the rubble," the mayor reported.

Addendum

The "Kyiv Animal Rescue Group" rescued nine cats trapped in apartments of a destroyed entrance in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. A injured cat was also found and hospitalized on Havelin Street.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga published a video of parents in Kyiv who were waiting for their son's rescue, but learned of his death.

