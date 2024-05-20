Klitschko: New overpass opened in Obolon in Kyiv

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74488 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105778 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148724 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152896 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249462 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173897 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165183 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148293 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225410 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113042 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44713 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39672 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33600 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58033 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52056 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249462 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225410 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211572 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237342 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224186 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74488 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52056 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58033 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112712 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113620 views
Klitschko: New overpass opened in Obolon in Kyiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26484 views

The new 125-meter overpass on Polyarna Street over Bohatyrska Street in Kyiv's Obolon district is open to traffic, and additional work is planned to be completed by autumn, including the construction of bicycle lanes, public transport stops and landscaping.

In Obolon district of Kyiv, a new overpass has been opened to traffic, which runs along Poliarna Street through Bohatyrska Street. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports .

The new overpass in Obolon has been opened to traffic - the Poliarna Street overpass through Bohatyrska. Work on this important infrastructure facility began in June 2023,

- the statement said.

Details

The length of the overpass is 125 meters. The builders installed the overpass supports in a short time. 72 girders of the span structures were installed. An underground pedestrian crossing was arranged. Modern lighting was installed. As with all new facilities, bicycle lanes are being arranged here.

We plan to fully complete the work on the site and open traffic with exits from the overpass by the fall of this year. We also plan to repair the approaches to the interchange - sections of the road, including Bohatyrska. We will also install ramps for the underpass,

- said the mayor.

It is noted that new public transport stops will also be installed at the facility. The trolleybus contact network will be installed and the territory will be landscaped.

Recall

In Kyiv , traffic has been restored near the Ocean Plaza shopping center after Kyivteploenergo completed the replacement of a damaged 1000 mm diameter heating pipe.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
vitalii-klychkoVitali Klitschko
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising