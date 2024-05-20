Klitschko: New overpass opened in Obolon in Kyiv

In Obolon district of Kyiv, a new overpass has been opened to traffic, which runs along Poliarna Street through Bohatyrska Street. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports .

The new overpass in Obolon has been opened to traffic - the Poliarna Street overpass through Bohatyrska. Work on this important infrastructure facility began in June 2023, - the statement said.

The length of the overpass is 125 meters. The builders installed the overpass supports in a short time. 72 girders of the span structures were installed. An underground pedestrian crossing was arranged. Modern lighting was installed. As with all new facilities, bicycle lanes are being arranged here.

We plan to fully complete the work on the site and open traffic with exits from the overpass by the fall of this year. We also plan to repair the approaches to the interchange - sections of the road, including Bohatyrska. We will also install ramps for the underpass, - said the mayor.

It is noted that new public transport stops will also be installed at the facility. The trolleybus contact network will be installed and the territory will be landscaped.

