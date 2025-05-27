Klitschko announced explosives in the yard of one of the capital's houses. The head of the KMVA denies

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that explosives were found in the yard of one of the houses in the Darnytskyi district. However, a few minutes later, the head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, assured that the information was not true, UNN reports.

Explosives were found in the yard of one of the houses in the Darnytskyi district. Pyrotechnics are on their way. Medics are already on the scene - Klitschko said.

The head of the KMVA, Timur Tkachenko, assures that the information about the explosives in the Darnytskyi district is not true.

The message about the explosives on the territory of the courtyard of an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district, the primary source of which was the mayor, and which is now spreading through Telegram channels, is not true. - Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

According to him, an object resembling a water pipe was found at the scene.

Please do not panic and rely only on the official resources of the military administration and the National Police - Tkachenko summarized.

In the Obolonskyi district of the capital, an explosion occurred near a residential building. Preliminarily, an unknown person threw a training grenade from the window of the building, it exploded near the entrance.