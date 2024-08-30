Klavdia Petrivna shows her face for the first time at a solo concert

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123027 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126652 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207323 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158180 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155533 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144047 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112543 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191171 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105166 views

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 81746 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 55311 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101969 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 91849 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 39347 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 207325 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202981 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191173 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 217772 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 205654 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 18068 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 36981 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 152114 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 151257 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 155250 views
Klavdia Petrivna shows her face for the first time at a solo concert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24851 views

For the first time, the mysterious singer Klavdia Petrivna took off her hat and showed her face to the audience during a solo concert at the Kyiv Sports Palace. This event became a sensation of the evening, because the artist has always hidden her appearance.

The mysterious singer Klavdia Petrivna showed her face for the first time at a solo concert at the Palace of Sports. The video appeared on social media, UNN reports.

Details

During her solo concert at Kyiv's Palace of Sports, singer Klavdia Petrivna finally revealed her secret - she took off her hat for the first time and showed her face to the public.

This event became a real sensation of the evening, because throughout her career, the artist hid her appearance, which became her recognizable highlight.

Klavdia Petrivna, Antitila and Jamala: the winners of the YUNA 2024 music award have been announced24.05.24, 15:05 • 115724 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

CultureEvents

