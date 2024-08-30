Klavdia Petrivna shows her face for the first time at a solo concert

The mysterious singer Klavdia Petrivna showed her face for the first time at a solo concert at the Palace of Sports. The video appeared on social media, UNN reports.

Details

During her solo concert at Kyiv's Palace of Sports, singer Klavdia Petrivna finally revealed her secret - she took off her hat for the first time and showed her face to the public.

This event became a real sensation of the evening, because throughout her career, the artist hid her appearance, which became her recognizable highlight.

