Klavdia Petrivna shows her face for the first time at a solo concert
Kyiv • UNN
For the first time, the mysterious singer Klavdia Petrivna took off her hat and showed her face to the audience during a solo concert at the Kyiv Sports Palace. This event became a sensation of the evening, because the artist has always hidden her appearance.
The mysterious singer Klavdia Petrivna showed her face for the first time at a solo concert at the Palace of Sports.
Details
During her solo concert at Kyiv's Palace of Sports, singer Klavdia Petrivna finally revealed her secret - she took off her hat for the first time and showed her face to the public.
This event became a real sensation of the evening, because throughout her career, the artist hid her appearance, which became her recognizable highlight.
