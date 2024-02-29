$41.340.03
Kiva's associate, who spied on air defense complexes, was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 26229 views

An associate of Ilya Kiva, who spied on air defense systems in Dnipropetrovs'k region, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Kiva's associate, who spied on air defense complexes, was sentenced to 15 years in prison

Associates of the liquidated ex-MP Ilya Kiva, who spied on air defense systems in Dnipropetrovs'k region, have been sentenced to 15 years in prison. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU press service. 

Details 

The court found the Russian agent, who was a member of Illya Kiva's inner circle, guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

Reportedly, the convict is a local resident, an ideological supporter of racism, who met Kiva in 2014. He headed a public association in Dnipro that was controlled by the banned OPFL party.

After February 24, 2022, the man switched to direct communication with a representative of Russian intelligence. Anonymous chats in the messenger were used for communication.

According to the investigation, the offender tried to identify and pass on to the enemy the locations of Ukrainian air defense near the regional center.

SBU officers detained an enemy accomplice during a special operation in the region in the fall of 2022.

SBU is behind liquidation of such traitors of Ukraine as Kiva and Tatarsky - source

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
