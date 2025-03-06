Kit Kellogg: Trump's approach to the war in Ukraine focuses on peace rather than the victory of one side
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's special representative Kit Kellogg announced a new approach to the war in Ukraine, aimed at peace for both sides. According to him, Trump has already contacted Putin and Zelensky regarding this issue.
President Trump's approach to the war in Ukraine is based on the principle of "America First" and is aimed at achieving peace for both Ukraine and Russia.
This was stated by the special representative of U.S. President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, during a speech in Washington, reports UNN.
Details
Let's start with the fact that President Trump's "America First" approach to foreign engagement is the driving force behind this administration's approach to the war, which is noticeably different from the previous administration's approach within the broader U.S. foreign policy establishment, which adhered to a status quo approach to the U.S. national security apparatus. President Trump has already reached out to President Putin. He has engaged President Zelensky. From previous approaches, we understood that we cannot avoid conversations with both enemies and friends,
The U.S. special representative also reported the following:
President Trump has prioritized achieving peace for both sides instead of portraying this war as a victory of one side over the other. Such an approach only drags America into an endless proxy war to the detriment of our own national security interests,
Recall
On March 5, senior officials from U.S. President Donald Trump held talks with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and his team through informal channels.
Sources from CNN reported that Trump officials emphasized the importance of stabilizing relations with the White House as soon as possible and urged Ukrainians to resume negotiations before the president's address to Congress on Tuesday evening.