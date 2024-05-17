Kirovohrad region: air defense system works on enemy reconnaissance drone
Kyiv • UNN
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the work of air defense against a Russian reconnaissance drone in Kirovohrad region.
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported air defense against an enemy reconnaissance drone in Kirovohrad region, UNN reports.
Details
"In Kirovohrad region, air defense work on a reconnaissance UAV!" reads a post on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Telegram.
ISW: Enemy reconnaissance UAVs can fly deep into Ukrainian rear17.05.24, 09:22 • 88144 views