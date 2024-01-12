ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kirby explains how the US controls weapons provided to Ukraine

Kirby explains how the US controls weapons provided to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31160 views

John Kirby confirms US efforts to track weapons in Ukraine, despite problems highlighted in the Pentagon report. No evidence of abuse has been found.

The United States is making efforts to monitor the end use of weapons supplied to Ukraine. However, due to intense hostilities, they are limited in this. This was stated by a representative of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, at a briefing on Thursday, January 11, UNN reports .

For many months, we have been working to improve accountability for the end use of arms supplied to Ukraine

Kirby said when asked about the Pentagon's recently published report on arms sales to Kyiv.

Kirby emphasized that the report indicates that "the Pentagon has made some improvements" in monitoring Ukraine's use of weapons.

At the same time, Kirby noted that there is currently no verified evidence of illegal diversion of US-provided weapons from Ukraine.

Context

Earlier on Thursday, a number of US media outlets reported, citing a Pentagon report, that US officials had failed to properly verify the use of portable missile and anti-aircraft systems, kamikaze drones, and night vision devices worth more than $1 billion.

The report also states that US defense officials in Washington and Europe have failed to "promptly and fully" report on nearly 40,000 weapons delivered to Kyiv, which, according to US law, must be closely monitored due to "strategically important technologies.

27.10.23, 02:36 • 302471 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics

