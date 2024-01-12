Kirby explains how the US controls weapons provided to Ukraine

The United States is making efforts to monitor the end use of weapons supplied to Ukraine. However, due to intense hostilities, they are limited in this. This was stated by a representative of the US National Security Council, John Kirby, at a briefing on Thursday, January 11, UNN reports .

For many months, we have been working to improve accountability for the end use of arms supplied to Ukraine Kirby said when asked about the Pentagon's recently published report on arms sales to Kyiv.

Kirby emphasized that the report indicates that "the Pentagon has made some improvements" in monitoring Ukraine's use of weapons.

At the same time, Kirby noted that there is currently no verified evidence of illegal diversion of US-provided weapons from Ukraine.

Context

Earlier on Thursday, a number of US media outlets reported, citing a Pentagon report, that US officials had failed to properly verify the use of portable missile and anti-aircraft systems, kamikaze drones, and night vision devices worth more than $1 billion.

The report also states that US defense officials in Washington and Europe have failed to "promptly and fully" report on nearly 40,000 weapons delivered to Kyiv, which, according to US law, must be closely monitored due to "strategically important technologies.