March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
March 7, 10:06 AM
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
King Charles's visit to the US is at risk of being canceled due to the Trump-Starmer conflict - Sky News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2836 views

British politicians are calling for the cancellation of the monarch's April visit to the US. The reason for this is disputes over actions in the Middle East and criticism from Trump.

King Charles's visit to the US is at risk of being canceled due to the Trump-Starmer conflict - Sky News

King Charles is expected to visit the US in April to mark the 250th anniversary of the country's independence, but the visit may not take place due to a conflict between US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Sky News reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that politicians in Great Britain began to sound the alarm and call on the monarch to postpone the official trip. In particular, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called on Starmer to cancel the King's visit due to an "illegal" war accompanied by strikes across the Middle East.

Keir Starmer should advise the King to cancel the state visit to the US scheduled for April

- Davey urged.

The politician added that if the King does make the visit, it will be "another victory" for Donald Trump. In his opinion, this cannot be allowed because Trump "has repeatedly insulted and harmed our country."

Context

US President Donald Trump called Britain's proposal to send aircraft carriers to the Middle East after the US "victory" inappropriate.

Later, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Donald Trump after criticism from the White House chief.

King Charles III covertly influenced Trump's support for Ukraine - Zelenskyy10.11.25, 07:44 • 9845 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

