King Charles's visit to the US is at risk of being canceled due to the Trump-Starmer conflict - Sky News

King Charles is expected to visit the US in April to mark the 250th anniversary of the country's independence, but the visit may not take place due to a conflict between US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Sky News reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that politicians in Great Britain began to sound the alarm and call on the monarch to postpone the official trip. In particular, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called on Starmer to cancel the King's visit due to an "illegal" war accompanied by strikes across the Middle East.

Keir Starmer should advise the King to cancel the state visit to the US scheduled for April - Davey urged.

The politician added that if the King does make the visit, it will be "another victory" for Donald Trump. In his opinion, this cannot be allowed because Trump "has repeatedly insulted and harmed our country."

Context

US President Donald Trump called Britain's proposal to send aircraft carriers to the Middle East after the US "victory" inappropriate.

Later, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Donald Trump after criticism from the White House chief.

