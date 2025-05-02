Kindergarten teachers will undergo digital literacy tests. The Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the concept of digital hygiene for preschool children, which will include the development of Ukrainian-language digital content for preschool and extracurricular education, the development of digital hygiene courses for parents and educators, etc. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The concept of digital hygiene for preschool children has been approved. The concept is aimed at improving the educational process in preschool and extracurricular education institutions and providing guidelines for parents on raising a child in the context of digitalization. The provisions of the concept apply to legal entities of public or private law and individual entrepreneurs who carry out educational activities in the field of preschool and extracurricular education - said Melnychuk.

Addition

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko told some details of the concept:

promoting the development of Ukrainian-language digital content for preschool and extracurricular education;

developing recommendations for parents on developing skills for safe use of digital technologies in interaction with children;

conducting information and educational work among parents and educators regarding the risks and benefits of the digital environment for child development;

developing a program for advanced training of teachers on digital hygiene for children;

developing digital hygiene courses for parents and educators;

monitoring the digital competence of teachers through testing the digital literacy of Digitalgram;

integrating digital literacy rules into the educational process.

Let us remind you

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the formation and application of an e-document on education, according to which Ukrainian diplomas will be in digital format.