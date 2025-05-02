Kindergarten teachers will undergo digital literacy tests. The Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision

$41.590.12
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend
05:00 PM • 7686 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
11:48 AM • 27266 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 50225 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 62911 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 41592 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 50413 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 79503 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147264 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 123220 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 132015 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 33444 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 32628 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 13557 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 41124 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 31877 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 32915 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 42187 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 62916 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 58834 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 137267 views
Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 7690 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 10948 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 12041 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 14273 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 32993 views
Kindergarten teachers will undergo digital literacy tests. The Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1460 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the concept of digital hygiene for preschool children. It is planned to develop content and courses for parents and teachers, and to integrate literacy rules into education.

Kindergarten teachers will undergo digital literacy tests. The Cabinet of Ministers has made a decision

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the concept of digital hygiene for preschool children, which will include the development of Ukrainian-language digital content for preschool and extracurricular education, the development of digital hygiene courses for parents and educators, etc. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, reports UNN.

The concept of digital hygiene for preschool children has been approved. The concept is aimed at improving the educational process in preschool and extracurricular education institutions and providing guidelines for parents on raising a child in the context of digitalization. The provisions of the concept apply to legal entities of public or private law and individual entrepreneurs who carry out educational activities in the field of preschool and extracurricular education 

- said Melnychuk.

Addition

People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko told some details of the concept:

  • promoting the development of Ukrainian-language digital content for preschool and extracurricular education;
    • developing recommendations for parents on developing skills for safe use of digital technologies in interaction with children;
      • conducting information and educational work among parents and educators regarding the risks and benefits of the digital environment for child development;
        • developing a program for advanced training of teachers on digital hygiene for children;
          • developing digital hygiene courses for parents and educators;
            • monitoring the digital competence of teachers through testing the digital literacy of Digitalgram;
              • integrating digital literacy rules into the educational process.

                Let us remind you

                The Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for the formation and application of an e-document on education, according to which Ukrainian diplomas will be in digital format.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                TechnologiesEducation
                Oleksiy Goncharenko
                Ukraine
