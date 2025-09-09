Kim Jong Un tests new missile engine: North Korea prepares for launch of Hwasong-20 ICBM

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
Exclusive
07:55 AM • 4110 views
In Russia, two more gas pipelines were disabled due to explosionsPhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 9954 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 10843 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
06:31 AM • 8858 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 10787 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 19288 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 32694 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 37974 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 27856 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 48442 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
3m/s
56%
754mm
Popular news
Number of asylum applications from Ukrainians in the EU is growingPhotoSeptember 8, 10:29 PM • 14400 views
Ukrainians in Poland face fines for driving: what changes from October 1September 9, 12:42 AM • 7816 views
In Bila Tserkva, a guy beat two people: police detained the assailantPhotoSeptember 9, 01:19 AM • 11600 views
Paid a million dollars: Rapper Diddy was the mastermind behind Tupac Shakur's murderSeptember 9, 01:55 AM • 13615 views
In the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia, occupiers threaten with criminal charges for Ukrainian TV antennas - CNSSeptember 9, 02:16 AM • 10327 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 4796 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 10004 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 10870 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 37988 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 30666 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Xi Jinping
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 3234 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 17556 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 17295 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 85679 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 44018 views
Actual
Fake news
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136

Kim Jong Un tests new missile engine: North Korea prepares for launch of Hwasong-20 ICBM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 220 views

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un personally observed the test of a solid-fuel rocket engine, which will form the basis of the Hwasong-20 ICBM. This is the ninth and final test of the engine, made from carbon fiber composites.

Kim Jong Un tests new missile engine: North Korea prepares for launch of Hwasong-20 ICBM

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally observed on Monday the test of a new high-thrust solid-fuel rocket engine, which, according to state media, will form the basis for the latest Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile. This move by Pyongyang is seen as preparation for another demonstration of its nuclear potential amid increased cooperation with China and Russia. This is reported by CNN, writes UNN.

Details

The test was the ninth and final one for the new engine, made of carbon fiber composites. Unlike liquid-fueled rockets, solid-fuel systems are more mobile, harder to detect, and take only minutes to prepare for launch. The report by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) emphasizes that the successful tests "herald a significant change in expanding and strengthening nuclear strategic forces."

China to deepen cooperation with DPRK - Xi Jinping09.09.25, 07:48 • 2670 views

Last week, even before his visit to Beijing, Kim inspected an engine production plant and discussed plans for "mass production" of the new system. According to North Korea, the engines will be installed not only on the prospective Hwasong-20, but also on the Hwasong-19, which last year demonstrated its ability to hit targets in the United States.

The political context deserves special attention. Just a few days ago, Kim Jong Un stood next to Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at a military parade in Beijing. This was Kim and Xi's first summit in six years, and it proved unprecedented: for the first time in the history of their meetings, the Chinese side did not mention the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Instead, the emphasis was on "deepening strategic coordination" and the immutability of bilateral friendship.

In fact, China and especially Russia are increasingly less critical of North Korea's nuclear program. The Kremlin is actively engaging Pyongyang in military-technical cooperation - from supplying missiles and ammunition to sending North Korean military personnel to support the war against Ukraine.

Thus, Pyongyang's latest test not only demonstrates technological progress but also confirms a new configuration of the power alliance in East Asia, where Kim Jong Un receives support from two world powers - China and Russia.

DPRK presented new air defense missiles with improved combat capability: what is known about them01.09.25, 09:26 • 4138 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Vladimir Putin
Kim Jong Un
North Korea
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine