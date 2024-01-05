ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Kim Jong-un orders to increase production of mobile ballistic missile launchers

Kim Jong-un orders to increase production of mobile ballistic missile launchers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21246 views

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a plant that produces mobile launchers for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and ordered to expand the plant's capacity and increase the production of new launchers.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a plant for the production of mobile launchers for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and ordered to expand the capacity of the enterprise and increase the production of new ones. This was reported by Yonhap with reference to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, UNN reports .

Given the current difficult situation, which requires greater readiness of the country for military confrontation with the enemy, Kim ordered to take measures to expand the capacity for the production of large transport launchers and set tasks that the plant must fulfill,

- the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Kim emphasized the need to increase the production of various types of PUs for tactical and strategic weapons and outlined short- and long-term plans for their production.

The photos published by the KCNA show the launchers for the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental missiles and the Hwasong-17 liquid-fueled ICBMs.

Image

For reference

In April 2023, North Korea tested the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time and launched two more in July and December, respectively. Last year alone, the repressive regime launched a total of five intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Recall

On Thursday, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that during the recent missile attacks on Ukraine, Russia used at least several ballistic missiles received from North Korea in circumvention of international restrictions.

DPRK fires about 200 artillery shells toward South Korean islands05.01.24, 08:05 • 113891 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

