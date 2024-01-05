Kim Jong-un orders to increase production of mobile ballistic missile launchers

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a plant for the production of mobile launchers for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and ordered to expand the capacity of the enterprise and increase the production of new ones. This was reported by Yonhap with reference to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, UNN reports .

Given the current difficult situation, which requires greater readiness of the country for military confrontation with the enemy, Kim ordered to take measures to expand the capacity for the production of large transport launchers and set tasks that the plant must fulfill, - the statement said.

Details

It is noted that Kim emphasized the need to increase the production of various types of PUs for tactical and strategic weapons and outlined short- and long-term plans for their production.

The photos published by the KCNA show the launchers for the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental missiles and the Hwasong-17 liquid-fueled ICBMs.

For reference

In April 2023, North Korea tested the Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time and launched two more in July and December, respectively. Last year alone, the repressive regime launched a total of five intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Recall

On Thursday, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that during the recent missile attacks on Ukraine, Russia used at least several ballistic missiles received from North Korea in circumvention of international restrictions.

