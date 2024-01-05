DPRK fires about 200 artillery shells toward South Korean islands

The DPRK coastal artillery fired more than 200 shells toward the South Korean islands located in the Yellow Sea. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency with reference to the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Korea, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that there were no casualties among South Korean civilians and military personnel.

The shells fell to the north of the northern demarcation line, which Seoul considers to be the de facto maritime border.

The Yonhap news agency, citing the South Korean military, also indicated that they were taking retaliatory measures.

Recall

Earlier , South Korea evacuated residents of Yeonpyeong Island due to a possible military provocation by the DPRK.

