Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne region

In Rivne region, police detained a 72-year-old man for the murder of five people at a IDP residence; criminal proceedings have been initiated, the regional police department reported, according to UNN.

Details

Today, February 10, at about 04:15, the police received a report from a social worker that her wards from the village of Sudobychi, who live in a disused school, heard screams in the corridor.

"Police established that at about 04:10, at the shared residence of internally displaced persons, a conflict arose between a 72-year-old native of Donetsk region and other residents over domestic issues, which escalated into a fight. During the altercation, the man began to strike five people with a hammer and an axe," the police reported.

"Five citizens died at the scene from their injuries: men aged 60 and 68, two women aged 81 and 78 from Donetsk region, and a 56-year-old native of Kirovohrad region," the report states.

Patrol police officers were the first to arrive at the scene and found the attacker.

Subsequently, investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, detained the 72-year-old perpetrator in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene.

Based on the indicated fact, investigators initiated a pre-trial investigation under paragraph 1 of part 2 of Article 115 (intentional murder of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of notifying the suspect of the charges and choosing a preventive measure for him is being decided.

