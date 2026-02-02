In Kyiv, a man who killed his grandmother and tried to kill his mother was found insane

A 28-year-old Kyiv resident, suspected of murdering his grandmother and attempting to murder his mother, has been declared insane due to a mental illness. The prosecutor's office has filed a motion with the court to apply compulsory medical measures to him. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

"The Kyiv resident who strangled his grandmother and tried to kill his mother, in front of his tied-up father, turned out to be insane due to a mental illness. Prosecutors of the Darnytskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv have filed a motion with the court to apply compulsory medical measures to the 28-year-old man, suspected of committing the murder of his grandmother and the attempted murder of his mother," the post says.

According to preliminary information, a forensic psychiatric examination established that the man has a mental illness with paranoid syndrome. Because of this, he could not realize his actions and control them during the commission of the crime.

"The actions of the 28-year-old man are qualified as intentional murder and attempted murder. He is currently in a medical facility providing psychiatric care with strict supervision," the post says.

Additionally

In December 2025, the Kyiv resident was detained on suspicion of murder. It was established that he first hit his grandmother on the head with a kettle, and then strangled her. Then he began to strike his mother on the head, after which he tried to strangle her as well. The woman lost consciousness, so her son thought she was dead. The man's father was tied up all this time, as the detainee later explained - so that he would not interfere.

